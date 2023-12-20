News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town have average League Two crowds of 7,345 this season.

The average crowds of every club in League Two and how Mansfield Town compare to MK Dons, Swindon Town, Wrexham, Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and AFC Wimbledon - picture gallery

League Two is in a very healthy state when it comes to crowds.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:18 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 08:15 GMT

Around the league matches have been watched by more than 1.491m fans, according to figures produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts as ever, but how do Mansfield’s compare to the rest of the league?. Figures run from lowest average to highest

You can get all the latest Stags news, here.

2,167

1. Forest Green Rovers

2,167 Photo: Alex Burstow

2,473

2. Harrogate Town

2,473 Photo: Getty Images

2,654

3. Accrington Stanley

2,654 Photo: George Wood

2,694

4. Salford City

2,694 Photo: Getty Images

