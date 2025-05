Mansfield fans saw two excellent performances against Peterborough United and Exeter City to close out a memorable season.

It was a season watched by sold out home crowds with fans enjoying the return to League One football.

Around the league a whopping 5.321m fans took in games.

Here we take a look at the average crowds for every League One side over the season, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)