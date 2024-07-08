Mansfield Town had average crowds of just under 7,500 last season.Mansfield Town had average crowds of just under 7,500 last season.
The average attendance of EVERY League One side from last season and how Mansfield Town compares to Leyton Orient, Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Jul 2024, 06:44 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 07:18 BST
Stags can look forward to some great games this season against the big clubs of League One.

Games against the likes of Birmingham City, Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town are sure to bring plenty more sell-out crowds to the One Call Stadium.

More than 5.3m fans watched League One football last season, while Stags welcomed gates of nearly 7,500 fans to home League Two games last season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Exeter City, Lincoln City, Cambridge United, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

You can get more Stags news, here.

21,180

1. Birmingham City

21,180Photo: Cameron Smith

21,022

2. Bolton Wanderers

21,022Photo: Getty Images

19,418

3. Huddersfield Town

19,418Photo: Ashley Allen

13,481

4. Charlton Athletic

13,481Photo: Pete Norton

