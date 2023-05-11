News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
A total of 126,402 fans watched Mansfield Town home games this season.A total of 126,402 fans watched Mansfield Town home games this season.
A total of 126,402 fans watched Mansfield Town home games this season.

The alternative 2022/23 League Two table based on total crowds and where Mansfield Town, Swindon Town, Northampton Town, Carlisle United, Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers sit - picture gallery

More than 2.8 million fans watched League Two football this season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 08:27 BST

The figures – produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – show a total of 2,869,074m fans took in games at an average crowd of 5,681.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but perhaps AFC Wimbledon will do well to keep their current crowds up if they poor form continues.

Mansfield Town enjoyed a healthy average gate of 6,653 and can expect similar crowds next season.

Here is how Mansfield’s crowds compared to the rest of the league. (*Each team’s actual league position is in brackets next to club name)

You can get all the latest Mansfield Town news, here.

Total crowd: 361.030 Average: 18.052

1. Bradford City (6)

Total crowd: 361.030 Average: 18.052 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 197.880 Average crowd: 8.995

2. Stockport County (4)

Total crowd: 197.880 Average crowd: 8.995 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 178.678 Average: 8.934

3. Swindon Town (10)

Total crowd: 178.678 Average: 8.934 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Total crowd: 166.479 Average crowd: 7.567

4. AFC Wimbledon (21)

Total crowd: 166.479 Average crowd: 7.567 Photo: James Chance

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoNorthampton TownDoncaster RoversBradford CityMansfield