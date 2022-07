There’s a host of teams at the top end of the league who will all be fancying their chances of automatic promotion

For punters looking to place a pre-season dualcast, here are the most likely combinations of teams to take the top two places, according to SkyBet.

1. Salford & Stockport County 25/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Bradford City & Stockport County 28/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Bradford City & Salford 33/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town & Salford 33/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales