The 13 League Two players who have played every minute of the season so far in pictures, featuring Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers, Salford City, Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers players
We often here Premier League manager’s raising concern about the amount of games played.
At League Two level, perhaps it’s a little different with smaller squads on hand and players less likely to be rested.
That said, to get the this stage of the season having played ever minute is a fine achievement, even more so for an outfield player.
The stats – courtesy of whoscored.com, show 13 players have played every game this season, with 6 outfield players making the list.
Here is the ever-presents this season.