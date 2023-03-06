We often here Premier League manager’s raising concern about the amount of games played.

At League Two level, perhaps it’s a little different with smaller squads on hand and players less likely to be rested.

That said, to get the this stage of the season having played ever minute is a fine achievement, even more so for an outfield player.

The stats – courtesy of whoscored.com, show 13 players have played every game this season, with 6 outfield players making the list.

Here is the ever-presents this season.

1 . Lawrence Vigouroux (Leyton Orient) 3,150 minutes

2 . Niall Canavan (Barrow) 3,150 minutes

3 . Ibou Touray (Salford City) 3,150 minutes

4 . Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers) 3,150 minutes