That win was an important marker said Mansfield Town midfielder Hiram Boateng as Stags see off Forest Green Rovers

The mood in the camp was down after Saturday's home defeat by Crawley, but Boateng said spirits were now lifted and the players had provided the perfect reaction to bounce back into the top three with four games to go..

“That was a massive win tonight,” he said.

“The message going into the game was to turn the result from the weekend into something positive today.

Hiram Boateng during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Forest Green Rovers FC at the One Call Stadium, 09 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I think we knew we had to start fast. That was very important after conceding early in the last game.

“We knew that we needed to get back to starting the game fast and playing with intent .

“The manager said it was going to come down to desire today and the boys showed that in abundance.

“I think we laid a marker down today and showed what we're capable of again.

“And what I am probably most pleased with is that we kept a clean sheet.

“Christy Pym was brilliant today and the boys in the back line, considering it was quite a mixture, did well too and withstood the test.

“Saves like that are big moments in the season and could be defining.”

Boateng's superb cross set up Tom Nichols for the 20th minute winner – a looping header over the keeper.

“It was a great finish to be honest,” said Boateng.

“He did really well to get the power on it to head it back across goal and over the keeper. I don't know if he meant it but I am sure he will still say he did.

“I think our spirit is going to be brilliant after a result like that.

“Forest Green are down at the bottom but came and really gave it a go and battled hard.

“So it was never going to be an easy game. I don;t think any of the games from now to the end will be.