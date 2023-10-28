News you can trust since 1952
That was the most hard-fought game in the 19 match unbeaten run says Nigel Clough after Mansfield Town beat Walsall

Nigel Clough said today's battling 2-1 home win over Walsall was the most hard-fought of what is now a fantastic 19 game unbeaten start to the season.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 28th Oct 2023, 18:20 BST
But Clough also said his side need to be burying more of the numerous chances they create to avoid nervous finishes.

“This run is absolutely incredible and I am delighted with it,” he smiled.

“Games like today are very important ones to win and it was probably the most hard-fought we've had out of the 19 games. It feels as good as any of the results we've had this season.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview. Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview. Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview. Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“But we should have been out of sight again.

“Also we have not kept a clean sheet. They've only had one or two shots on target and we have conceded.

“We have to convert a bigger proportion of the chances we're creating. We had plenty today and only scored two goals.

“When you score four away from home twice in a row it sort of masks and disguises it. We should be scoring more.

“We are not hitting the target enough or playing the right pass at the right time.”

He continued: “They got some good blocks in and because they are such a genuine side they keep going.

“You know they will cause you some problems at some stage in the game and for 10-15 minutes after their goal they did.

“They were three times behind at Newport a couple of weeks ago and came back for a point. They never give up and we never felt comfortable until the final whistle.”

After Ryan Stirk had cancelled out Aden Flint's opener, the winner came from right wing back Jordan Bowery and Clough said: “It was about time our full backs scored. It was on his wrong foot as well.

“It was spinning and when it's not gone for you all game it was about time one dropped for us. It was no more than we deserved.”

Stags lost Lucas Akins in the first half after a bang to the head.

“Lucas has gone to hospital to get checked out. We don't take any chances,” said Clough.

“He said he was all right but I am always very wary and reluctant to leave people on – then suddenly he wasn't and did come off.”

