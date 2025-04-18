‘That was the best save I have ever seen’ says Mansfield Town’s Louis Reed as Rotherham United’s Dillon Phillips denies Stags a late win​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town midfielder Louis Reed hailed Rotherham United goalkeeper Dillon Phillips' crucial late stop to deny Keanu Baccus a winner in today's 3-3 draw as the best save he had ever seen.

Relegation-threatened Stags had battled back from 3-1 down to level and Baccus looked set to snatch a last gasp win until sub keeper Phillips, who had not been on the field long, somehow kept out his finish.

“The keeper had only been on for 10 minutes at that point and it was one of the best saves I have ever seen,” said Reed.

“Keanu had done the hard bit and it was just slotting it away.

Stags action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Rotherham Utd FC at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. 18 April 2025. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“To score three goals away from home and only come away with a point is the only disappointment, but to score three in the state the game was is a big positive.”

Stags took over 2,100 fans and Reed said: “The fans were incredible. They have been there every step of the way with us this season.

“They stuck with us through the run of defeats and to see so many come out today and give the support they did was incredible.

“When we won five on the spin I think a few of the lads were getting a bit excited and thinking we could do it again and go and get play-offs or even more.

“But the quality of this league is there to see and today sums that up. You get punished for your mistakes.

“It has been a rollercoaster season and I just hope we can get over the line now.

“Performances like today, coming back from 3-1 down, show what a great group of lads we have got. If we can show that for the rest of the season I think we will be fine.

“Everyone is trying to pull in the same direction and everyone has got a great head on their shoulders and we are just all pulling for each other.”

He continued: “Rotherham are a good team, very organised and tough to break down.

“We started really well and got the goal and I thought there was more there for us.

“But they have a bit of quality and turned us over as quickly as we got in front.

“Second half we knew it would be a battle and it showed great character from the lads to get something out of it, especially at this point of the season.

“We knew what we had to do today. We needed a result no matter what.

“It would have been nice to get the three points but in the circumstances of what happened I think a draw is probably a fair result.”

As before kick-off, Stags remain five points above the drop zone with four games left to play.