It looked like Stags had stolen a late victory against the run of play when Will Swan netted on 84 minutes.

But Will Hoskins' superb finish four minutes later gave them a deserved equaliser.

“Overall it is a good point and a point gained,” said Brady.

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady.

“We certainly didn't deserve to lose the game and we showed great character to come back within four minutes of going behind.

“I felt we dominated a lot of areas of the game today.

“Second half Mansfield changed shape and the momentum swung just about level.

“I felt we were the ones dominating and looking to get the three points today.

“I am pleased to get the point but we feel we could have got the win – but didn't.

“We have had some good battles with Mansfield and they are a string side at this level. They have only lost two at home all season and I thought we acquitted ourselves quite well.”

On Hoskins' spectacular leveller, he added: “It was an almost Paolo Di Canio-esque finish. To control that like he does at the back stick it was a wonderful finish. To be so controlled on the volley like that and pick his pot – the keeper didn't move.

“The temperament in the squad is good and nothing fazes them.