Matchwinning hero Deji Oshilaja said today's 2-1 last gasp home win over Barnsley was massive to boosting Stags' hopes of staying in League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oshilaja popped up in the final minute to grab the winner and halt an agonising run of 14 games without a win in all competitions and avoid equalling the club record of 14 league games without victory.

“The win today is massive as winning breeds confidence,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn't matter how well you are playing if you are not winning games you will have that at the back of your mind.

Stags celebrate late winner during the Sky Bet League One match against Barnsley FC at the One Call Stadium, 15 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was important to win today ahead of this little break we now have.

“It was amazing for the boys to get that win. It's been a long time coming and we have had some good performances recently and we knew we needed a good reaction from Tuesday night's defeat.

“We are just happy that the fans are happy we managed to get a win for them today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oshilaja poked over a great first half chance, but was on hand to drill home at the death from Lucas Akins' pass.

“I should have had a couple more, but it was a great feeling to get the winner at the end - it is a feeling you can't replicate and I know why the strikers love scoring goals,” he smiled.

“I hope to have a few more like that in my career.

“I had a lot more time than I thought with my first chance and my finishing is usually pretty decent. But I rushed it, so I am happy I managed to make amends at the end.

“It is massive to get that run off our backs. We played very well today after letting the fans down on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been on the receiving end of bad luck – if you want to call it that – for a while now.

“We are lucky the ball fell to us at the end today, but in other games it hasn't.”

Stags now have two weeks without a game with international calls for Leyton Orient players forcing next weekend's game to be postponed.

With fourth-bottom Burton winning today, the late winner for Stags kept the gap to the drop zone to eight points with nine games to play.