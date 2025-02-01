Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Distraught Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough said today's 2-1 defeat at 10-men bottom side Shrewsbury town was disastrous and devastating and he felt as low as he ever had in his 26-year managerial career.

It was a fifth defeat on the spin for the Stags and saw them squander a 1-0 interval lead from an early Will Evans goal against a struggling side down to 10 men after 34 minutes when Toto Nsiala was sent off, allowing the Shrews two second half replies in nine nightmare minutes for an unlikely victory.

“The result is absolutely disastrous and devastating,” said Clough, who was in charge of his 200th Stags game in the EFL today.

“To lose from a position of being 1-0 up at half-time and playing against 10 men, it is an absolutely disastrous result for us in any run of games but especially in this current run.

Opposing manager Gareth Ainsworth celebrates his side's unlikely comeback against Stags with 10 men during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Shrewsbury Town FC at the Croud Meadow, 01 February 2025 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“This is as low as I can ever remember being in 26 years, though I know we got relegated at Burton when we were safe with four minutes to go.

“We had an unbelievable victory when we were at Derby when we won at Forest with 10 men. But we have been on the other end of that today and it isn't pleasant.

“We gave away two incredibly poor goals first and foremost and we didn't play with enough intent.

“I have seen Shrewsbury a couple of times recently and seen the spirit they have got.

“I saw them beat Wrexham here. When they got their tails up, you do not give them a bit of encouragement, as we did with our incredibly poor play.

“When they went down to 10 men the message to the players was do everything you can to get a second goal before half-time. You can judge whether they took that on board or not.”

Goalkeeper Christy Pym will be disappointed not to keep out the first Shrews goal at his near post.

“For the first goal Bailey Cargill got caught two on one at the back post, didn't get off his feet, and I think Pymy should do better as well.

“Their tails were up then. We settled down and looked like we would go forward, but Lucas Akins lost the ball when Aaron Lewis and Jordan Bowery had already run forwards, and their lad tucks another one in.

“I think the second half was down to a lack of intelligence, though confidence certainly plays a role in it.

“With the position we were in it was an incredibly good opportunity to break that losing run – even with a draw. You do not lose the game in those circumstances today.

“We will see what effect today has on the next 18-19 games.

“The only way to get confidence back is to start drawing and not losing games like today.

“I thought we had enough chances to get an equaliser at least, but when you give the opposition the encouragement we gave them in the second half, you saw them throw themselves in front of everything and all credit to them.

“We needed to play with a degree of professionalism in that second half and use our heads more than we did.

“We are going to need to work harder though it would be nice if we got a break when the ball is hitting people in the penalty area as it did again today.

“We have to regroup and get ready for Friday night against Northampton.”

The transfer window closes on Monday night and, having been reluctant to bring in any more new faces, Clough admitted: “I think we definitely have to now after this result today.

“We have lost Baily Cargill for two games for his yellow card today. He has reached 10 yellows which he shouldn't be anywhere near.

“We will certainly be looking.”

Louis Reed missed the game today after pulling up injured in the warm-up.

Clough said: “He had a problem with his glutes. They were sore yesterday after training but he did all right. But at the end of the warm up he felt it again so George Maris was a straight swap for him.

“It wasn't ideal but these things happen.”