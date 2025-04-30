That one was a thankyou for the fans said two-goal Will Evans after Mansfield Town slam four past Peterborough United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two-goal Will Evans dedicated tonight's sparkling display and 4-2 win over Peterborough United to the Stags fans who have stuck with their side through a torrid relegation battle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans netted in each half, George Maris and Keanu Baccus with the others, as a more relaxed Stags turned in an entertaining display to complete a double over Posh.

“Expectations were raised a bit after our start. Being a fan myself you do move the goalposts slightly,” said Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But you hit a bad run of form and expectations stay there, though results don't quite follow. So everyone has gone through it.

Will Evans scores during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Peterborough Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 30 April 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We have had to dig deep and credit to the supporters, they have stuck with us home and away.

“They got us over the line and it was nice to give them something back tonight.

“It was a good night all round.”

Evans continued: “Just after I scored my second I told Macca to tell the gaffer to give me 10 more minutes to see if I could get that third, but unfortunately it didn't come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But if you'd said before the game we'd win 4-2 and I would score a couple I would have bitten your hand off.

“Our main aim tonight was to get to that 50-point mark. It's been our goal for the whole season and it's been a tough three months or so.

“But results like tonight mke it all worth it, getting to that special 50 with a game in hand, in fact 51. The gaffer now wants to get to 54 on Saturday.”

Stags host Exeter City in their final game on Saturday and Evans said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is now about building momentum going into next season. “Finishing with two home wins will stand us in good stead.”

Evans has reached the 14-goal mark to be top scorer after his move from League Two Newport County and said: “It has been challenging stepping up a league. I have scored seven less goals than last season which is probably expected with the step up.

“But I am over the moon and I have loved it.

“It's been about proving people wrong and results like tonight make it worth it.”

Evans' second goal tonight was a 25-yard scorcher and he said: “Goal of the season has just been done, they might have to reopen that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was quite similar to the Wigan away one. It broke to my right foot and I think I have scored more goals with my right foot than my stronger left foot.”

Stags played with more freedom tonight after achieving League One safety at the weekend and Evans admitted: “We probably created more situations tonight than we have in the last three or four games because of that pressure – it's only normal. We are human at the end of the day.

“When you have that safety blanket you can express yourself a bit more – and we did that tonight.”