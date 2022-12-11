That could be a big point in our season says Mansfield Town’s George Lapslie after draw at Stevenage

The draw moved Nigel Clough's men up to fifth and Lapslie said: “It was a well-earned point and hopefully we will look back on that as a big point in our season.

“I wouldn't say it was our best performance in terms of on the ball, but we battled in complete contrast to what we've been like in previous weeks. We looked solid and I thought the defence was unreal.

“Some of the 'olden day' tackles that were going in were class to see. It was good to see Riley (Harbottle) and Elliott (Hewitt) get stuck in.

Action from Stags' draw at Stevenage. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I am just buzzing to see us grind out a result as it's not something we've done too much this season.

“Stevenage have scored loads of goals in their recent games, so to come here and get a clean sheet is a massive positive and it's just a shame we couldn't nick one. It is what it is. We will take the point and build from that hopefully.

We came here to win so we are not leaving thinking the job was done, but it's a tough place to come and we can build off that. They are second in the league so it is a good point.

“The fact they have only lost once here all season shows the level of our grit and determination to dig in and try to get something.”

A tight game saw one real chance at each end with Rhys Oates denied by the keeper in only the second minute and Luke Norris somehow missing for Stevenage from close range on 88 minutes.

Lapslie said: “Oatesy made that chance out of nothing, he has bodied off three or four people and found himself one on one. I think he did the right thing and it was just a good save from the keeper.

“I think we deserved a bit of luck with their finish near the end with the hard work we'd put in. That was their only real moment in the game.

“Both sides have probably had one big chance in the game and apart from that there wasn't much in it.”

Looking forward, he added: “Pretty much everyone is fit now so hopefully we are all good for the rest of the season as there are loads of games coming up over Christmas.