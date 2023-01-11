Desperate to get an 8-1 Boxing Day thrashing out of their systems, Selston's next game was washed out by the weather and last Saturday's home clash with Heather St John's also postponed after burst pipes flooded the Parish Ground changing rooms.

“We are away this weekend so thankfully it gives us a bit more time and it should all be made good by the time we are home again the week after against Melton,” said boss Craig Weston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even without this problem I think it would have been touch and go with the pitch anyway. It was very wet.”

Selston manager Craig Weston

He remains optimistic, saying:“We are improving game by game and we need to keep working hard and hopefully our luck will turn with a positive result that can kick us on.

“We need to pick up results against the teams around us like AFC Mansfield and Eastwood and also set ourselves up right to pinch a point or even all three against the top sides. If people underestimate you it's a funny game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to keep your pecker up and believe you can get out if it.

“We trained well to get Christmas and New Year out of everyone on Saturday and everyone was in good spirits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the prospect of Loughborough away, he added: “It's how it's fallen but we will go there with all intentions of getting something out of the game. It is a tough ask but we need to be resolute and see if we can get something on the break.

“By all accounts they are a really good footballing side which you would expect with their facilities and catchment of talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But they are up there to be beaten and there is no pressure on us to go and win it. The expectations are all on them and we have to use that to our advantage and try to catch them unawares and be a bit more ruthless than we have been when we create chances.”

Meanwhile, neighbours Kimberley MW came away from Skegness Town with a 0-0 draw in testing conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will take a point on the road. If you can't win a game you certainly don't want to lose it,” said joint boss Ant Ward.

“It was a pretty even game. At times we were under the cosh and I though we defended brilliantly well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are a much improved side and will always create chances with the experience they have and their style of play.”

Kimberley have no game scheduled this weekend so are desperate to find a friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had too many free weeks with the weather and we want to keep some momentum going if we can,” said Ward.