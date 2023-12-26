Terrible away record could be a mental issue says Grimsby Town boss Dave Artell after defeat at Mansfield Town

Grimsby Town boss Dave Artell believes his side's record of no away wins could be a mental issue with his players after today's 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town.

Grimsby manager David Artell (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Mariners had their moments in a first half in which they were unlucky to go in 2-0 down.

But they barely had a kick in a one-sided second half and former Stags defender Artell said: “I think there is a mental aspect – the record says that.

“There is no point in trying to sugarcoat it. You can't go half a season without winning away from home.

“We have to work on their brains as much as anything.

“I thought we were the better team first half even though the scoreline suggests otherwise – we should have been 4-1 up.

“But the second half was a non-event from our point of view. We didn't turn up or continue doing what we were doing well in the first half.

“We didn't do anywhere near enough to get back into the game which was really disappointing.

“We didn't compete enough and a Mansfield team that is up there on merit deserved to run out easy winners in the end.”

He continued: “There are moments that change games and we should have had two stonewall penalties.

“And we hit the post and the bar and had great chances – all in the first half.