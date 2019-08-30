Teenage winger 'a little gem' in the eyes of Mansfield Town boss John Dempster

Teenage winger Tyrese Sinclair could be a gem for Mansfield Town in the future believes manager John Dempster.

Teenage winger Tyrese Sinclair could be a gem for Mansfield Town in the future believes manager John Dempster.

As academy manager Dempster has seen the 18-year-old mature as a player and gave him a first team debut late in Tuesday night's Leasings.com Trophy game with Everton U21s.

“He was desperate to get on the pitch,” smiled Dempster.

“ You could see when he was warming up – I don't think he sat down for very long during the 90 minutes.

“He is a player who loves playing football and he's got loads of development left in him.

“He has real potential as he can make and create goals and score them as well. He has real ability.

“He is a little gem that will hopefully pop up a bit later on to help this football club.”

While Dempster is hoping 'pocket rocket' Omari Sterling-James can bring his magic from the training ground into the first team at last.

After two seasons in the wilderness since joining from Solihull Moors, Sterling-James has scored and impressed in two recent cup outings and

“I have had a number of discussions with Omari and praised him when he's done well in training. He has been outstanding in training,” said Dempster as he pondered on a starting berth for the player at Exeter.

“He pops up very regularly with goals from nothing. He is a bit of a pocket rocket. He gets the ball, he twists and turns, and he's quick.

“He is a player with good ability but over the last season or two I think he'd admit himself he's probably got a little bit lost in the system.

“Like all the players when I sat down with them at the end of last season, I said the boys that perform and give it their all will get an opportunity and Omari has certainly done that over the period I've been in charge.

“He is reaping the benefits at the minute and it's great to see it on the pitch.”