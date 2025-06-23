Talented Nottingham Forest youngster Kyle McAdam is Mansfield Town’s fifth new face of the summer​​​​​​​

Mansfield Town made a fifth summer signing today with the arrival of left-sided player Kyle McAdam on a season-long loan from Premier League neighbours Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old, who can operate on either the left-side of defence or midfield has spent 12 years to date with the Reds, joining the club at eight-years-old.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Kyle’s a young player who’s done really well in a successful Forest U21 side. “He has great energy, stamina and will give us a lot of versatility down the left-hand side, whether at left-back, left-wing back or left midfield, and is someone with a lot of potential.” After a successful 2023/24 season with Forest’s B team, the young prospect signed a two-year-deal which extended his stay at Trentside until 2026. Kyle enjoyed an impressive campaign again last season, recording 20 appearances in Premier League 2 as well as three EFL Trophy appearances.

He signed off the season by captaining Forest’s B team to a Premier League International Cup triumph, claiming the trophy via a penalty shoot-out victory over Lyon at The City Ground.

Forest's head of football development and talent management Craig Mulholland said: “We are extremely proud of the journey Kyle has been on to get to this moment, with so many great people at Forest supporting him along the way.

“It remains a key part of the model having our players test themselves at senior level, and we were impressed with the level of interest Mansfield showed in wanting to work with Kyle for the season ahead.

“It’s fantastic to have many of our players getting great opportunities at first team football, and we have no doubt Kyle’s talent and attitude will mean he embraces this challenge head on.”

His signing is Stags’ fifth of the close season following the announcements of defenders Ryan Sweeney and Kyle Knoyle, midfielder Regan Hendry and goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Scott Flinders has left after failing to reach a new agreement with the Stags.

The 39-year-old was among five players that were discussing their futures at the end of the season.

He has juggled his duties as back-up keeper at the One Call Stadium with a role with the club's goalkeeper coaching set-up.

Flinders, who counts Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, Barnsley, Hartlepool and Cheltenham among the 12 clubs he has featured for during his career, made just 22 appearances for the Stags across all competitions in his three years there.

League One fixtures for the new season will be released at 9am on Thursday.