Mansfield Town fans watch the brilliant win at Peterborough United.

Take a look at these snaps of Mansfield Town fans watching the brilliant win at Peterborough United earlier this season and see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:45 BST
Stags fans have seen some great performances so far this season.

And one game that will certainly stand out is the thumping 3-0 win down at Peterborough on Boxing Day.

Stags raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening ten minutes before taking a 3-0 lead into the break.

They comfortably held on to that lead in the second half to claim three impressive points.

Our photographic team of Chris and Jeanette Holloway and David Lowndes took these pictures of those in the away end.

Get more Stags news over on our website eveery day.

1. Peterborough 0 Stags 3

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Peterborough 0 Stags 3

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Peterborough 0 Stags 3

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Peterborough 0 Stags 3

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

