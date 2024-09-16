Mansfield Town battled to their first home win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Cambridge.Mansfield Town battled to their first home win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Cambridge.
Take a look at these pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying a first home win of the season

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:01 GMT
Stags saw their side’s first home League One win of the season after beating Cambridge 2-1 at the weekend.

It wasn’t easy against an, at times, impressive United – but Lee Gregory’s brace was enough to seal all three points.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of some of the fans who were there. Take a look and see who you know.

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

