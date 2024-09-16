It wasn’t easy against an, at times, impressive United – but Lee Gregory’s brace was enough to seal all three points.
Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of some of the fans who were there. Take a look and see who you know.
1.
Mansfield Town battled to their first home win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Cambridge. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Stags 2 Cambridge 1
Mansfield Town battled to their first home win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Cambridge. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway
3. Stags 2 Cambridge 1
Mansfield Town battled to their first home win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Cambridge. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway
4. Stags 2 Cambridge 1
Mansfield Town battled to their first home win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Cambridge. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.