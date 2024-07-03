Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.
Take a look at these eye-catching snaps of Mansfield Town fans enjoying watching their side

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Jun 2024, 09:22 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 10:29 BST
Stags picked up a useful point following a 1-1 draw at home to Doncaster last season.

Mansfield led at the break through Callum Johnson’s first goal for the club, before Rovers fought back.

It was an even better day when they completed a memorable double over Notts County with a 1-0 win.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of the fans at those games.

1. Stags 1 Rovers 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 1 Rovers 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 1 Rovers 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 1 Rovers 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

