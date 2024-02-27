Table-topping Mansfield Town start possible season-defining run of five games in 15 days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hectic spell begins with a trip to Newport County on Saturday followed by a home clash with promotion rivals MK Dons on Tuesday as Stags try to build on a February that saw them score 20 goals in their five games after Saturday's 5-1 drubbing of Salford City.

“This start to March you would think is very much season-defining as after that we'll be down to just eight games,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“So those five games in 15 days will go an awful long way to deciding where we're going to be at the end of April.”

Goal celebrations as Mansfield Town hit five against Salford City on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Four of the five games are against sides in the bottom half of the table, but Clough said: “We know how tough it is against anybody, and we do have a pretty good record against teams in the top seven or eight, bar Crewe.

“I don't honestly think league position matters too much at this stage of the season. You saw Salford on Saturday just come and play with freedom.

“They can't go up or go down so they just come and play and cause you a lot of problems at time.”

A Davis Keillor-Dunn brace saw off Saturday's opponents Newport at home in November and Clough said: “Without a doubt Newport are now a better side than when we played them earlier in the season.

“I think they are quite an unpredictable side. They are one of those teams that, on their day, are as good as anybody.

“They lost 3-0 at MK Dons on Saturday so we will have to be careful of the reaction from that.

“Newport have a bit of everything. They can certainly play. And they put a lot of balls into the penalty area so you have to deal with that.”

On the big win over Salford, Clough said: “We were obviously thrilled with the victory and the manner of it.

“To score five goals in any game is some going and I am pleased we kept going right to the end and scored the fifth one in added time. There was no reason to let up.

“It was a very open and entertaining game with the way Salford play. So it was a case of trying to restrict them while not sitting back and still creating ourselves.

“Having lost at Walsall we are very aware of how fragile this success can be. Anybody can beat us and we can beat anybody in this league this season. That certainly applies to the last 13 games.

“We have to play MK Dons twice in that time and they are probably the form team at the moment. So we're taking absolutely nothing for granted in any game.

“If we are good and we are on it then we know we're a match for anybody. It's making sure we are in that state.

“We have done it for the majority of the last 33 games, so players must keep doing what they're doing and, if they can, work even harder both defensively and attacking-wise. If they do we should be okay in the next 13 games.

“If we step off it then that's when we have a problem.”

He added: “February was probably our best month so far with the return of points and certainly the number of goals. We'd been threatening to score the goals most of the season.

“We've had plenty of games with 20-plus shots, but not finished them off. We've just had a good month where a lot of what we've hit went in and confidence plays a big part in that.

“The atmosphere on Saturday was probably as good as we have known it.

“It definitely helps having your supporters behind both goals.”

Clough will take a strong squad to Newport which could soon be further bolstered for the run-in.

“Elliott Hewitt and James Gale are back in full training and they will get 45 minutes in a reserves game in a week or so to build their comebacks,” he said.