Table-topping Loughborough Students' unbeaten run is halted by Sherwood Colliery

Wood's assistant manager and coach Dean Mitchell said: “We had a game plan and we stuck to it. “We asked players to be disciplined and they curbed their natural games in some instances so fair play to them.

“It’s a very satisfying win that shows we can compete at the top end of the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wood made three changes from the midweek 3-0 win over Heather St John's.

Gaz Curtis grabs Sherwood's late winner at Loughborough.

In came Warren Squires, replacing the unavailable Sheppard, James Matthews, back from suspension and in for Kieran Wells, and Will Norcross, in for Gaz Curtis.

The Sherwood set up produced a disciplined display especially when out of possession, which in fairness to Loughborough was most of the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The student team are basically like an academy team, with full-time coaches and staff, superb facilities and players that are unburdened with full-time jobs.

The opening moments saw Loughborough dominate the ball causing issues down the left flank.

The Wood responded well tactically and on 16 minutes took an early lead.

Using the ball well, Ricky Starbuck found Jamie York in midfield. York played a superb ball finding Luke Bacon in space behind the full back on the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bacon’s ball in was met by Norcross, whose shot was mis-hit but found the lively AJ Korpal who controlled and scored from close range.

The students continued to be patient but offered little in the way of a real cutting edge.

On 30 minutes Chas Taylor had to concede a corner after a good move had offered an opening, and Squires saved from Ryan Hayes a minute later, the first effort on target from the home team.

The half ended with Jamie York trying his luck from distance, his effort wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half opened with Norcross finding Korpal who managed to break free and get his shot away, unfortunately over the bar.

But on 54 minutes, Loughborough forced an equaliser. A free kick from the right was delivered well by Matthew Bowman and the ball was bundled home. It looked like an own goal, but was credited to Luke Martin.

However, the goal did not spark any sustained pressure on Sherwood.

Indeed, it was 73 minutes until danger reared, Max Smallcoombe having a shot well blocked by Luke Bacon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the game entered the final 10 minutes Sherwood started to find more space as Loughborough committed more players forward.

Then, as the game moved into stoppage time, the Wood forced a corner kick on the right.

York delivered to Jobe Shaw, whose header was turned in by the predatory Gaz Curtis from close range.