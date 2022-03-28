Action from Shirebrook's win over Glasshoughton.

After back-to-back wins, including the midweek victory against Teversal, Shirebrook were full of confidence against a Glasshoughton side who sat one place and two points above them in the table going into the game.

Shirebrook started well with Kenan McKenzie-Gray having an early sighter at goal but the chances were few and far between for both sides.

Ash Grayson went close with a header from a corner in the 15th minute and Daniel Ramsey tried his luck from distance midway through the half, Josh Parfitt also having an effort saved by the Glasshoughton keeper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in the 37th minute Shirebrook did break the deadlock as they were awarded a free-kick and Sykes-Tobin stepped up and curled it into the bottom corner.

Glasshoughton started the second-half much better than they did in the first with them putting pressure on the Shirebrook back line, however they never tested goalkeeper Joe Dunn and as the half went on Shirebrook soon began to get back on top.

McKenzie-Gray put a shot into the side netting while Sykes-Tobin saw his shot deflected wide and sub Josh Devereux also tried his luck from distance as Shirebrook had to settle for just the one goal, but it was enough for them to claim all three points and ensure they are mathematically safe from relegation.