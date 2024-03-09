Swindon Town briefly levelled before being eventuially beaten at Mansfield Town.

Stags hit the front early through Lucas Akins and looked in control at the break.

Goals from Paul Glatzel and Aaron Drinan either side of a Davis Keillor-Dunn strike gave the visitors hope.

But sub Will Swan’s header moments after entering the pitch re-established Mansfield’s lead to secure three crucial points for the promotion-chasers.

“It is a frustrating result," said Gunning. “There are so many positives, but a defeat is a defeat.

“When you concede goals that are a horror show like that it is a frustrating afternoon.

“We were chasing things after the opening five minutes. Once we grew into the game it was much of a muchness.

“(Will) Swan was unmarked for their winner, that is just having the desire to get close and have contact with him in the box. We work on that all week and getting tight to players.

“The first five/ten minutes we were all over the place and then we grew into it and had our moments.

“It is frustrating. It is tough to get the words out, we went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league, but we conceded some horror show goals.

“We score and then switch off. We didn't mark in the box and we conceded, it's simple.”