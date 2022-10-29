Swindon Town boss proud of his side and believes they are serious contenders after big win at rivals Mansfield Town

The Robins twice came from behind in an end to end thriller in which a red card for Hiram Boateng when 3-2 up saw the visitors coast comfortably home in the end.

“This week has been a really tough week, including travelling up to Bradford on the day in midweek, but the players have been brilliant. It's been a great effort from everybody,” he said.

“So to pick up a valuable point at Bradford and then come here and play the way we've played and winning the game in the manner we've won the game, I am very proud of them.

Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey.

“I was told Mansfield had only lost once here in one calendar year, so it's incredible for us to come here and do what we've done today.

“I thought we were outstanding and I really enjoyed the game – it was a proper game of football.

“We changed our shape slightly to almost match them up and it kind of worked as we found spaces. I felt it was needed for this game.

“We didn't set off too great, conceding so early, but it was almost like it didn't matter as we stuck to our game plan and knew we had time to get back into it. I think the players would back themselves. We know we have players who can score and open teams up.

“They had a man sent off and in the past we have found it hard playing against 10 men, but we were really good.

“I can't say enough how well the payers have done in terms of their work ethic and willingness to stay in games, to pass the ball and press.”

Swindon missed out on promotion last season after, like Stags, making the play-offs but losing their semi-final to eventual winners Port Vale.

But boss Scott Lindsay feels they have shown they a serious contenders once again.

“I have told the players we really need to buy into this now as you are a proper team,” he said.

“I have felt it for a number of weeks. I think they do feel it but I want them to buy into it even more as there was real evidence of it today.

“I said we could mount a promotion challenge early on and a lot of people laughed at me. But this group of players can do anything.

“I am a really proud manager as the players have given me everything and we are turning into a proper team.

“I want the players to be confident and a bit of swagger and that bit of belief. There will be times I do them back down to earth again – that's is my job.

“But at the moment I want them to enjoy the fact they have done so well.

“I want them to have that belief we are a good side.

