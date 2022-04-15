Stags gifted Sutton a ninth minute lead – a blow Stags failed to recover from as they eventually lost 3-2 for United to complete a double over them.

“It was a top performance against a really good side with a top manager and some really good players,” said Gray.

“They'd had 11 wins out of 11 so to come and break that run is a great effort from everyone involved.

Sutton United manager Matt Gray.

“To be sitting where we are, keep putting results on the board and being in the mix, it's a huge season for us and a great season for us and we don't want it to end now.

“We have five big games and we will see where it takes us.”

On today's game, he said: “The result was the most important thing but I think the performance backed it up as well.

“I thought we were excellent first half and deservedly in the lead.

“It was then a great start to the second half to get the second goal. It looked and felt reasonably comfortable.

“Then a own goal livened the crowd back up and made it a contest and we needed to dig deep as we knew questions would be asked of our character. But straight away it was a great response form us – they are great characters.

“The third was a superb finish from Richard Bennett. Mansfield got one at the death with a deflection but we saw the last 30 seconds out.

“Our counter-attacks could have been better. But we broke well for that third goal.”

Sutton are looking good for a play-off spot now, though face another big game with rivals Newport County at home on Monday, and Gray continued: “Confidence has always been high.

“It was just the month of March with the amount of away games we had, the amount of games we had and the amount of injuries we were hit with, we were hanging on a bit. We seem to have come through that spell, we've got bodies back fit again.

“They're all coming back and fighting for their shirts.

“The Wembley final is out the way and it's full focus back on the league.

“We backed up the win against Leyton Orient at Mansfield, but we know it's going to be tough for everyone with amount of games we have in this period, though it's the same for everyone.