Supporters can inspire us to play-offs glory believes Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough

Both legs are sold out and Clough said: “We have been inspired by the fans all season.

“It was during that poor run we felt it the most when they stuck with us.

“They understood what was happening with the injuries, suspensions and every single thing going against us. I think they saw past the results.

Noise from the Stags fans can be the key to success in the play-offs this week says manager. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“They have travelled in great numbers all season and the atmosphere at the One Call has been electric at times.

“We have tried to entertain them, scored a few goals and had some brilliant, brilliant games.”

He added: “I am sure there will be some nervousness around the place, but I am sure fans will go into it with the same optimism we do.

“One or two supporters have said it's been the most exciting season they've ever seen – for good and bad reasons.

“We have been down and out and felt like we've been on top of the world with some of the football we've played, especially at home.

“First and foremost we are calming down from Saturday – we haven't got long to prepare.

“But it is exciting to get there. We didn't really expect to get there a few months ago.

“So to be in with a chance still at this stage has given everyone a real lift. The players are excited and I think most of the supporters are too.