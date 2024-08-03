Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his brilliant winner at Grimsby.

Super-sub Davis Keillor-Dunn bagged a brilliant winner just seconds after coming on to the pitch to give Stags a 1-0 win at Grimsby Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season’s top scorer smashed home three minutes after entering the Blundell Park pitch following an outstanding surging run and finish.

It came 11 minutes from time to wrap up victory on what was a comfortable afternoon for Stags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Bowery had a shot blocked, before Keanu Baccus headed Stephen Quinn’s cross over with the aid of a deflection on 21 minutes.

Boateng had a shot blocked after Lucas Akins teed him up just before the break.

Akins blazed a good chance over at the start of the second half after Tom Nichols created an opening.

New signing Ben Quinn replaced Nichols on 61 minutes, before Aden Flint sent a half-volley over the bar five minutes later.

But Stags found a winner following a brilliant surging run and finish from Davis Keillor-Dunn, just three minutes after he entered the action, with 11 minutes to go.