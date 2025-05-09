Nottingham Forest have a fight on their hands to keep hold of their star players this summer.Nottingham Forest have a fight on their hands to keep hold of their star players this summer.
Supercomputer tips Nottingham Forest to struggle next season as big boys prepare to prise Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga away from City Ground

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th May 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 14:32 BST
It could be a tough 2025/26 season for Forest, at least if the supercomputer is to be believed.

Forest will host Conference League football next season and will need a high quality squad to juggle Premier League and European football.

But they currently face a big battle to hold on to their star players with Newcastle, Arsenal and Man City all said to be smiffing around Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga.

And the supercomputer – produced by BettingLounge – believes Forest will find the increase demands too much to handle.

Here is where it believes Forest will end the season.

82pts (+33)

1. Liverpool

82pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+27)

2. Man City

79pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

72pts (+27)

3. Arsenal

72pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

64pts (+15)

4. Aston Villa

64pts (+15) Photo: Getty Images

