Supercomputer tips Mansfield Town for automatic promotion following win at Doncaster Rovers - plus where Northampton Town, Bradford City, Leyton Orient and every other League Two side are predicted to finish
The League Two table is starting to have a familiar look to it after seven rounds of action.
Five of the top seven sides are clubs you would expect to be there with Stevenage and Barrow the surprise packages so far.
Mansfield Town are well placed in seventh spot, with the Supercomputer expecting a top three finish and automatic promotion at the end of the season.
Leaders Leyton Orient remain the only unbeaten side in the league, while Rochdale, Hartlepool and Crawley Town are still seeking a first win of the campaign.
Orient have seen their chances of promotion increase from 28 per cent to 54 per cent after their good start.
Mansfield have seen their hopes grow to 42 per cent chance of promotion, and an 11 per cent chance of winning the league.
Here’s how the final table will look according to the supercomputer
