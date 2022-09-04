News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are tipped for a third placed finish after winning four of their opening seven games.

Supercomputer tips Mansfield Town for automatic promotion following win at Doncaster Rovers - plus where Northampton Town, Bradford City, Leyton Orient and every other League Two side are predicted to finish

The League Two table is starting to have a familiar look to it after seven rounds of action.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 1:14 pm

Five of the top seven sides are clubs you would expect to be there with Stevenage and Barrow the surprise packages so far.

Mansfield Town are well placed in seventh spot, with the Supercomputer expecting a top three finish and automatic promotion at the end of the season.

Leaders Leyton Orient remain the only unbeaten side in the league, while Rochdale, Hartlepool and Crawley Town are still seeking a first win of the campaign.

Orient have seen their chances of promotion increase from 28 per cent to 54 per cent after their good start.

Mansfield have seen their hopes grow to 42 per cent chance of promotion, and an 11 per cent chance of winning the league.

Here’s how the final table will look according to the supercomputer

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Stags news here.

1. Salford City - 86pts (+35)

Promotion chances: 66%

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Leyton Orient - 83pts (+25)

Promotion chance: 54%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+21)

Promotion chances: 42%

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Doncaster Rovers - 77pts (+16)

Promotion chances: 39%

Photo: AH Pix

