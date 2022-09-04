Five of the top seven sides are clubs you would expect to be there with Stevenage and Barrow the surprise packages so far.

Mansfield Town are well placed in seventh spot, with the Supercomputer expecting a top three finish and automatic promotion at the end of the season.

Leaders Leyton Orient remain the only unbeaten side in the league, while Rochdale, Hartlepool and Crawley Town are still seeking a first win of the campaign.

Orient have seen their chances of promotion increase from 28 per cent to 54 per cent after their good start.

Mansfield have seen their hopes grow to 42 per cent chance of promotion, and an 11 per cent chance of winning the league.

Here’s how the final table will look according to the supercomputer

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Stags news here.

1. Salford City - 86pts (+35) Promotion chances: 66% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 83pts (+25) Promotion chance: 54% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+21) Promotion chances: 42% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Doncaster Rovers - 77pts (+16) Promotion chances: 39% Photo: AH Pix Photo Sales