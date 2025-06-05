Mansfield Town defender Baily Cargill (06) in action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe Wanderers FC at the One Call Stadium, 18 Jan 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town will be looking to improve on last season's 17th place finish.Mansfield Town defender Baily Cargill (06) in action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe Wanderers FC at the One Call Stadium, 18 Jan 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town will be looking to improve on last season's 17th place finish.
Mansfield Town defender Baily Cargill (06) in action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe Wanderers FC at the One Call Stadium, 18 Jan 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town will be looking to improve on last season's 17th place finish.

Supercomputer predicts where Mansfield Town, Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers and the rest will finish in next season's League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:08 BST
The 2025/26 League One season promises to be a much more competitive affair.

There’s no standout favourite this year and no team likely to romp to the title like Birmingham City.

League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championship.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will be hoping for improved seasons, while Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers will have work to do to repeat last season’s top six finish.

At the other end of the table it’s likely to be a familiar fight to beat the drop for Burton Albion, whilst newcomers AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers will all be looking to consolidate.

So who is going up and down this time around?

Here a supercomputer – produced by AceOdds – is predicting next season’s table will finish like this.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Stags news each day on our website, here.

91pts (+35)

1. Luton Town

91pts (+35) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+13)

2. Bolton Wanderers

81pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

77pts (+13)

3. Blackpool

77pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

76pts (+14)

4. Stockport County

76pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

