Mansfield Town face another tough away day when they head to Leyton Orient.

Supercomputer predicts the most likely result for Leyton Orient v Mansfield Town, Bradford City v Newport County, Stockport County v Colchester United and every other League Two game

Mansfield Town will go in search of their first away point of the season at the weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 7:00 am

It promises to be another tough away day with Leyton Orient likely to be a tough nut to crack. The latest supercomputer predictions suggest punters will be better served backing a home win.

Elsewhere in the league Walsall and Stevenage defend their perfects record against each other.

Doncaster Rovers got their first win of the season last weekend against Sutton United. They face another London outfit this weekend when they travel to AFC Wimbledon.

Promotion-chasing Northampton Town will be expecting three points when they host relegation favourites Hartlepool United.

Here’s how supercomputer sees every League Two match going this weekend..

1. AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Home win: 33% Draw: 27% Away win: 40%

2. Bradford City v Newport

Home win: 43% Draw: 27% Away win: 30%

3. Carlisle United v Swindon Town

Home win: 27% Draw: 28% Away win: 45%

4. Harrogate Town v Crawley Town

Home win: 42% Draw: 25% Away win: 33%

