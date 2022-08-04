Mansfield Town host Tranmere Rovers this weekend and want a positive result after defeat at Salford last Saturday.

Supercomputer predicts the likely result for Mansfield Town v Tranmere Rovers, Colchester United v Carlisle United, Crewe Alexandra v Harrogate Town and every other League Two game

The opening day of the season saw some surprising results, with Barrow’s win at Stockport and Harrogate trouncing of Swindon catching the eye.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 4:51 pm

Mansfield and Tranmere will be looking to get up and running this weekend after suffering defeats in matchday one. It will be Stags who claim the points though, according to the supercomputer

Title favourites Salford City make the trip to Swindon in what should be a cracking fixture.

Promotion-chasing Northampton head to Grimsby Town, while relegation favourites Hartlepool United need a reaction against AFC Wimbledon, after being battered by Walsall last weekend.

Here’s how supercomputer sees every League Two match going.

1. Barrow v Bradford City

Home win: 36% Draw: 29% Away win: 35%

2. Colchester United v Carlisle United

Home win: 64% Draw: 24% Away win: 12%

3. Crawley Town v Leyton Orient

Home win: 32% Draw: 27% Away win: 41%

4. Crewe Alexandra v Harrogate Town

Home win: 49% Draw: 25% Away win: 26%

