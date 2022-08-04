Mansfield and Tranmere will be looking to get up and running this weekend after suffering defeats in matchday one. It will be Stags who claim the points though, according to the supercomputer

Title favourites Salford City make the trip to Swindon in what should be a cracking fixture.

Promotion-chasing Northampton head to Grimsby Town, while relegation favourites Hartlepool United need a reaction against AFC Wimbledon, after being battered by Walsall last weekend.

Here’s how supercomputer sees every League Two match going.

1. Barrow v Bradford City Home win: 36% Draw: 29% Away win: 35% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Colchester United v Carlisle United Home win: 64% Draw: 24% Away win: 12% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Crawley Town v Leyton Orient Home win: 32% Draw: 27% Away win: 41% Photo: JPCO Sport Photo Sales

4. Crewe Alexandra v Harrogate Town Home win: 49% Draw: 25% Away win: 26% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales