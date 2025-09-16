They showed plenty of bottle to come from behind just three minutes after Stevenage had hit the front.

It left boss Nigel Clough declaring he was satisfied with Mansfield’s start to the season, with Stags currently 13th in the table.

Elsewhere Bradford’s great start to the season continued with a derby win over Huddersfield, with Cardiff and Barnsley continuing to look strong.

Burton are without a win since the opening day of the season and look like facing another long hard season.

The same can be said for fancied Reading, Wycombe and Blackpool who are all continuing to struggle.

Peterborough and Port Vale, who face Mansfield this weekend, will have more belief after they both claimed a first home win of the season.

So how will the League One table finish. Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.