Mansfield Town are 13th in League One following the 1-1 draw with Stevenage at the weekend.placeholder image
Mansfield Town are 13th in League One following the 1-1 draw with Stevenage at the weekend.

Supercomputer predicts steady season for Mansfield Town, plus finishing positions for Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers, Stockport County and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:31 BST
Stags claimed a gritty point in a 1-1 draw with Stevenage at the weekend.

They showed plenty of bottle to come from behind just three minutes after Stevenage had hit the front.

It left boss Nigel Clough declaring he was satisfied with Mansfield’s start to the season, with Stags currently 13th in the table.

Elsewhere Bradford’s great start to the season continued with a derby win over Huddersfield, with Cardiff and Barnsley continuing to look strong.

Burton are without a win since the opening day of the season and look like facing another long hard season.

The same can be said for fancied Reading, Wycombe and Blackpool who are all continuing to struggle.

Peterborough and Port Vale, who face Mansfield this weekend, will have more belief after they both claimed a first home win of the season.

So how will the League One table finish. Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.

Get the latest Stags news each day, here.

87.7pts (+33.6)

1. Cardiff City

87.7pts (+33.6) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
86.3pts (+33.1)

2. Luton Town

86.3pts (+33.1) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
76.4pts (+16.8)

3. Huddersfield Town

76.4pts (+16.8) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
73.2pts (+17.0)

4. Bolton Wanderers

73.2pts (+17.0) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:StagsBolton WanderersStockport CountyNigel CloughBlackpoolMansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice