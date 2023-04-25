News you can trust since 1952
Victory for Mansfield Town tonight will leave them just one point off automatic promotion.

Supercomputer predicts six points to divide six teams as Mansfield Town, Bradford City, Stevenage, Carlisle United, Stockport County and Salford City fight for promotion places - picture gallery

Mansfield Town face Leyton Orient tonight in a game hand which could leave them just one point off automatic promotion.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 07:48 BST

A win for Stags would leave them on 75 points behind Stockport and Carlisle United on goal difference.

Third-placed Stevenage travel to Swindon Town for their game in hand with victory giving them a four point cushion with two games to play.

Supercomputer is predicting just six points will split the remaining six promotion-chasers.

Here is where they expect Stags to finish.

Get full reaction to Stags v Orient here.

Already champions

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+28)

Already champions Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 92% Play-offs: 10%

2. Northampton Town - 83pts (+20)

Promotion: 92% Play-offs: 10% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 61% Play-offs: 45%

3. Stevenage - 80pts (+19)

Promotion: 61% Play-offs: 45% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 51% Play-offs: 71%

4. Stockport County - 79pts (+27)

Promotion: 51% Play-offs: 71% Photo: Naomi Baker

