Mansfield Town face Leyton Orient tonight in a game hand which could leave them just one point off automatic promotion.

A win for Stags would leave them on 75 points behind Stockport and Carlisle United on goal difference.

Third-placed Stevenage travel to Swindon Town for their game in hand with victory giving them a four point cushion with two games to play.

Supercomputer is predicting just six points will split the remaining six promotion-chasers.

Here is where they expect Stags to finish.

1 . Leyton Orient - 90pts (+28) Already champions Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Town - 83pts (+20) Promotion: 92% Play-offs: 10% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Stevenage - 80pts (+19) Promotion: 61% Play-offs: 45% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Stockport County - 79pts (+27) Promotion: 51% Play-offs: 71% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales