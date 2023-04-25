Supercomputer predicts six points to divide six teams as Mansfield Town, Bradford City, Stevenage, Carlisle United, Stockport County and Salford City fight for promotion places - picture gallery
Mansfield Town face Leyton Orient tonight in a game hand which could leave them just one point off automatic promotion.
A win for Stags would leave them on 75 points behind Stockport and Carlisle United on goal difference.
Third-placed Stevenage travel to Swindon Town for their game in hand with victory giving them a four point cushion with two games to play.
Supercomputer is predicting just six points will split the remaining six promotion-chasers.
Here is where they expect Stags to finish.
Get full reaction to Stags v Orient here.
