Mansfield Town are expected to finish third, behind Exeter City on goal difference.

Supercomputer predicts Mansfield Town will clinch automatic promotion after tight race with Northampton Town and Sutton United - plus how the final League Two table is expected to look

Mansfield Town have gone from looking over their shoulders early in the season to targeting a top three spot.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 8:44 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 8:55 pm

And the latest supercomputer predictions for League Two expect Stags to be rewarded by finally clinching automatic promotion.

It looks set to go right down to the wire with Northampton Town, Sutton and Newport expected to push Mansfield all the way.

Here’s is how the supercomputer is predicting League Two will look after matchday 46.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 90pts (+44 GD)

Forest Green are given a 99 per cent chance of promotion.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Exeter City - 79pts (+21GD)

After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Mansfield Town - 79pts (+15GD)

Mansfield are flying having not lost for 14 matches and are expected to take the last automatic promotion place. They have a 39 per cent chance of being in the play-offs and a 54 per cent chance of promotion.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+17GD)

Northampton will miss out by one point and face Swindon Town in the play-offs.

Photo: Getty Images

