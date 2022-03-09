And the latest supercomputer predictions for League Two expect Stags to be rewarded by finally clinching automatic promotion.
It looks set to go right down to the wire with Northampton Town, Sutton and Newport expected to push Mansfield all the way.
Here’s is how the supercomputer is predicting League Two will look after matchday 46.
1. Forest Green Rovers - 90pts (+44 GD)
Forest Green are given a 99 per cent chance of promotion.
2. Exeter City - 79pts (+21GD)
After years of promotion heart-break, Matt Taylor's side are predicted to finally make it with a second-placed finish.
3. Mansfield Town - 79pts (+15GD)
Mansfield are flying having not lost for 14 matches and are expected to take the last automatic promotion place. They have a 39 per cent chance of being in the play-offs and a 54 per cent chance of promotion.
4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+17GD)
Northampton will miss out by one point and face Swindon Town in the play-offs.
