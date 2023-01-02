Stags have had a mixed bag of results over the festive period.

It leaves Stags seventh in an unbelievably congested table which sees just five points separating fourth and 14th in the table.

There’s certainly all to play for in the second half of the season as Stags look to secure a play-off place as a minimum.

The supercomputer is predicting Stags currently have a 16 per cent chance of promotion and a 31 per cent chance of making the play-offs.

But where do you think Stags will finish this season?

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Stags news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 94 pts (+36) Win the league: 65% Promoted: 95%

2. Stevenage - 85pts (+24) Play-off chances: 28% Promotion chances: 69% Win the league 17%

3. Northampton Town - 81pts (+24) Play-off chances: 34% Promotion chances: 59% Win the league: 11%

4. Salford City - 73pts (+16) Play-off chances: 39% Promotion chances: 27%