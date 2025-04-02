Mansfield Town were edged out during a battling performance against promotion-chasing Charlton Athletic.Mansfield Town were edged out during a battling performance against promotion-chasing Charlton Athletic.
Supercomputer predicts League One's top two as latest Charlton Athletic win closes the gap on Wrexham and Wycombe Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:45 BST
Stags battled hard but fell short against Charlton last night.

A 2-1 win for the promotion-chasing Londoners saw them cut the gap on Wrexham and Wycombe by two more points.

They now trail second-placed Wrexham by six points with six games to go.

Defeat leaves Mansfield eight points clear of the relegation zone with seven games to go.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

109pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

109pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+29)

2. Wrexham

89pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+31)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

82pts (+22)

4. Charlton Athletic

82pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

