Supercomputer predicts League One's promotion and relegation outcomes as Wrexham battle Wycombe Wanderers and Mansfield Town, Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers look to beat the drop

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 13:43 BST
Stags saw their gap on the drop zone cut after Burton Albion picked up another huge win.

Mansfield are now just five points above the danger zone, though they do have a game in hand on sinking Bristol Rovers.

Stags face Rotherham away on Good Friday before Reading come to town on Easter Monday.

At the other end of the table Wycombe kept up the pressure on Wrexham with a victory to pull to a point behind the Welshmen.

Leyton Orient also pulled two points back on Reading in the final play-off place, while Bolton and Huddersfield slipped up.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

107pts (+51)

1. Birmingham City

1. Birmingham City
107pts (+51)

91pts (+33)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

2. Wycombe Wanderers
91pts (+33)

88pts (+29)

3. Wrexham

3. Wrexham
88pts (+29)

84pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

4. Stockport County
84pts (+29)

