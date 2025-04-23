Mansfield Town are five points clear of the relegation places.Mansfield Town are five points clear of the relegation places.
Supercomputer predicts League One's bottom four as Mansfield Town, Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers, Crawley Town and Cambridge United look to beat the drop

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Stags endured a tough Easter with a return of one point from their two games.

A battling draw with Rotherham was followed by a 5-1 drubbing at home to Reading to leave Stags with work still to do.

Mansfield remain five points above the danger zone and with a game in hand on Bristol Rovers.

Stags face potentially their toughest game of the season when they head to Birmingham City on Sunday. But they will be safe before then if Bristol Rovers fail to beat Reading at home 24 hours before.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

109pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

109pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+28)

2. Wrexham

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+28)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

86pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

85pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

