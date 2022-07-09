Stags enjoyed a successful training camp in Scotland with the boys enjoying getting right back at it.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn said: “The spirits are good. Football moves fast and we can’t dwell on what happened.

“That's the fifth play-off final I’ve lost and it’s a sickener, but defeat thickens the skin and you have to get on with it. Time and football move fast.

“Last season was an experience we can all take on board, from the early lows to the highs of getting to Wembley and just missing out.

“It's all experience for the lads and the fans as well. I can't wait to go again.”

Stags, of course, right up there as one of the favourites to finally get the job done.

They are likely to be pushed all the way by new-boys Stockport County, the new-look Bradford City side and Salford City.

The league positions have been calculated using odds from all bookies to create a probability of promotion.

Promotion odds quoted come courtesy of Bet365.

Take a look at what the experts say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Mansfield Town news here

1. 24th: Barrow Promotion chances: 4.8% - promotion odds: 12/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Harrogate Town Promotion chances: 4.8% - promotion odds: 9/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Hartlepool United Promotion chances: 6.7% - promotion odds: 10/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. 21st: Rochdale Promotion chances: 6.7% - promotion odds: 10/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales