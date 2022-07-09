Mansfield Town are predicted to be pushing hard for a top three spot.

Supercomputer predicts how League Two promotion race will unfold for Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Bradford City, Salford City, Swindon Town and every other League Two team

Mansfield Town are ready to put their play-off pain behind them and launch another promotion push this season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 11:26 am
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 11:38 am

Stags enjoyed a successful training camp in Scotland with the boys enjoying getting right back at it.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn said: “The spirits are good. Football moves fast and we can’t dwell on what happened.

“That's the fifth play-off final I’ve lost and it’s a sickener, but defeat thickens the skin and you have to get on with it. Time and football move fast.

“Last season was an experience we can all take on board, from the early lows to the highs of getting to Wembley and just missing out.

“It's all experience for the lads and the fans as well. I can't wait to go again.”

Stags, of course, right up there as one of the favourites to finally get the job done.

They are likely to be pushed all the way by new-boys Stockport County, the new-look Bradford City side and Salford City.

The league positions have been calculated using odds from all bookies to create a probability of promotion.

Promotion odds quoted come courtesy of Bet365.

Take a look at what the experts say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1. 24th: Barrow

Promotion chances: 4.8% - promotion odds: 12/1

2. 23rd: Harrogate Town

Promotion chances: 4.8% - promotion odds: 9/1

3. 22nd: Hartlepool United

Promotion chances: 6.7% - promotion odds: 10/1

4. 21st: Rochdale

Promotion chances: 6.7% - promotion odds: 10/1

