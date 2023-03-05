Mansfield Town picked up an excellent 3-1 win at AFC Wimbledon to get back on track.

But they remain eighth in the table after Bradford City scored twice in injury-time to beat Colchester United.

There were also wins for Carlisle and Northampton, though Stevenage slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Rochdale.

Sutton United and Stockport County were held to draws.

Here’s how those results have influenced the supercomputer’s prediction on how League Two will finish.

1 . Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27) Win the league: 72% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5%

2 . Stevenage - 80pts (+19) Win the league: 8% Promotion chances: 51% Play-off chances: 43%

3 . Carlisle United - 78pts (+23) Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 47% Play-off chances: 48%

4 . Northampton Town - 78pts (+19) Win the league: 4% Promotion chances: 43% Play-off chances: 50%