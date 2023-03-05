News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are eighth in League Two following the latest round of matches. They are predicted to win 76 points this season.
Supercomputer predicts goal difference will split three teams for automatic promotion, plus where Mansfield Town, Salford City, Bradford City, Northampton Town and Carlisle United are expected to finish - picture gallery

Mansfield Town picked up an excellent 3-1 win at AFC Wimbledon to get back on track.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

But they remain eighth in the table after Bradford City scored twice in injury-time to beat Colchester United.

There were also wins for Carlisle and Northampton, though Stevenage slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Rochdale.

Sutton United and Stockport County were held to draws.

Here’s how those results have influenced the supercomputer’s prediction on how League Two will finish.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

1. Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27)

Win the league: 72% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5%

Photo: Pete Norton:

2. Stevenage - 80pts (+19)

Win the league: 8% Promotion chances: 51% Play-off chances: 43%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Carlisle United - 78pts (+23)

Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 47% Play-off chances: 48%

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+19)

Win the league: 4% Promotion chances: 43% Play-off chances: 50%

Photo: Pete Norton

