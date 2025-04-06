Sub Dominic Dwyer scored a late header to give Stags hope. But it wasn’t enough with the visitors left rueing too many wasted chances.

But there was no real harm done with Burton Albion losing at Wrexham to leave the gap on the relegations at eight points.

That win has put Wrexham in the driving seat for a top two finish after Wycombe were beaten at Reading.

Reading are now one point off the play-off places in a thrilling race, with Bolton also winning yesterday to boost their chances.

Stags return to action at home to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

