Mansfield Town paid the price for wasteful finishing in defeat at Huddersfield Town.Mansfield Town paid the price for wasteful finishing in defeat at Huddersfield Town.
Mansfield Town paid the price for wasteful finishing in defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Supercomputer predicts final League One table as Wrexham take a big step towards promotion and Northampton Town win to pull away from Crawley Town and Burton Albion

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Stags battled hard but fell just short against Huddersfield Town yesterday.

Sub Dominic Dwyer scored a late header to give Stags hope. But it wasn’t enough with the visitors left rueing too many wasted chances.

But there was no real harm done with Burton Albion losing at Wrexham to leave the gap on the relegations at eight points.

That win has put Wrexham in the driving seat for a top two finish after Wycombe were beaten at Reading.

Reading are now one point off the play-off places in a thrilling race, with Bolton also winning yesterday to boost their chances.

Stags return to action at home to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Stags news each day on our website, here.

107pts (+52)

1. Birmingham City

107pts (+52) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
88pts (+30)

2. Wrexham

88pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
87pts (+31)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
84pts (+27)

4. Stockport County

84pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WrexhamNorthampton TownCrawley TownLeague OneHuddersfield TownWycombeReading
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice