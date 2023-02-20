Stags had a cracking week after picking up two straight away wins.

It leaves them right in the mix for automatic promotion with Carlisle United just three points ahead having paid a game more.

Stockport County are also finding some great form, while Northampton Town and Carlisle are finding the going tough right now.

It leaves it looking like a cracking battle for third spot lies ahead.

But who will be the successful team to go up behind Leyton Orient and Stevenage?

Here the supercomputer gives its latest take on how the final table will look.

1 . Leyton Orient - 91pts (+29) Win the league: 74% Promotion chances: 98% Play-off chances: 3%

2 . Stevenage - 83pts (+24) Win the league: 15% Promotion chances: 72% Play-off chances: 27%

3 . Mansfield Town - 77pts (+18) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 43% Play-off chances: 49%

4 . Stockport County - 76pts (+24) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 49%