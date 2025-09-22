Mansfield Town picked up another valuable point after a 1-1 draw at Reading.placeholder image
Mansfield Town picked up another valuable point after a 1-1 draw at Reading.

Supercomputer issues latest League One relegation predictions after Mansfield Town and Reading draw and defeats for Blackpool and Leyton Orient

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 14:07 BST
Mansfield Town are sitting nicely in mid-table after four points from their last two games.

A solid 1-1 draw at Reading moves them a point nearer to survival with signs on the cards of an improved finshing position from last season.

Below them Peterborough and Blackpool continue to stuggle badly with both again beaten at the weekend.

Rotherham picked up a point at the weekend to halt their three game losing run, while Burton Albion continue to make their usual fight of it with four points from their last two games.

Leyton Orient are looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats, while Exeter picked up a massive three points after beating Lincoln 1-0 away to end a four game losing run.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Plejmo – thinks the season will go.

Get the latest Stags news each day, here.

94pts (+33)

1. Bradford City

94pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
91pts (+42)

2. Stevenage

91pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+28)

3. AFC Wimbledon

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
83pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

83pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leyton OrientReadingBurton AlbionLeague OneBlackpoolPeterboroughRotherham
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice