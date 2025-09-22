A solid 1-1 draw at Reading moves them a point nearer to survival with signs on the cards of an improved finshing position from last season.

Below them Peterborough and Blackpool continue to stuggle badly with both again beaten at the weekend.

Rotherham picked up a point at the weekend to halt their three game losing run, while Burton Albion continue to make their usual fight of it with four points from their last two games.

Leyton Orient are looking over their shoulders after three straight defeats, while Exeter picked up a massive three points after beating Lincoln 1-0 away to end a four game losing run.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Plejmo – thinks the season will go.