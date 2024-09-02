Supercomputer gives verdict on Nottingham Forest's Premier League survival hopes, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool's title chances, and tips Ipswich Town to have one of the worst ever seasons
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:55 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 10:08 BST
Nottingham Forest remain unbeaten going into the international break after a 1-1 draw with Wolves.
It leaves Forest ninth in the table with five points from three games after a good start to the season.
But a supercomputer – produced by Best Plinko Casino – believes Forest will struggle as the season goes on and face a relegation battle ahead.
Here is where the supercomputer expects Forest to finish and how the final Premier Laegue table will look.
1. Man City
92pts (+61)
2. Arsenal
83pts (+44)
3. Liverpool
80pts (+43)
4. Chelsea
76pts (+23)