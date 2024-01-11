News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Mansfield Town are currently second in League Two and strong favourites to seal promotion.Mansfield Town are currently second in League Two and strong favourites to seal promotion.
Mansfield Town are currently second in League Two and strong favourites to seal promotion.

Supercomputer gives verdict on Mansfield Town's promotion hopes and where Bradford City, Wrexham, Swindon Town, Notts County, Barrow and the rest of League Two will finish - picture gallery

Mansfield Town promotion bid recieved a minor hickup last weekend at home to Crewe.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:28 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 13:49 GMT

But Stags are still sitting pretty as they look to clinch an automatic promotion spot.

Here the BonusCodeBets supercomputer has given its latest prediction on how the final League Two table to look.

The supercomputer has been devised from a prediction model which runs simulations of fixtures more than 1,000 times to determine the outcomes of games and paint a conclusive picture of how entire seasons will unfold.

Let us know how you think the rest of the season will shape up via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

97pts (+47)

1. Stockport County - 97pts

97pts (+47) Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
94pts (+31)

2. Wrexham - 93pts

94pts (+31) Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
91pts (+37)

3. Mansfield Town - 91pts

91pts (+37) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
90pts (+29)

4. Barrow - 90pts

90pts (+29) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WrexhamStagsBradford CityNotts CountyLeague Two