Supercomputer gives new Mansfield Town play-off prediction after rivals drop points at the weekend - plus where Salford City, Bradford City, Northampton Town and Carlisle United are expected to finish - picture gallery
Mansfield Town are still outside the play-off places after a weekend off.
But their play-off hopes received a boost with Northampton Town, Bradford City, Sutton United, Barrow and Salford City all dropping points.
It leaves Stags having three games in hand on Salford and Stockport and two games in hand on Bradford and Northampton Town, ahead of tomorrow night’s huge Northampton v Stags fixture.
The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the top seven will shape up.
