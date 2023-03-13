Mansfield Town are still outside the play-off places after a weekend off.

But their play-off hopes received a boost with Northampton Town, Bradford City, Sutton United, Barrow and Salford City all dropping points.

It leaves Stags having three games in hand on Salford and Stockport and two games in hand on Bradford and Northampton Town, ahead of tomorrow night’s huge Northampton v Stags fixture.

The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the top seven will shape up.

1 . Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27) Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

2 . Stevenage - 81pts (+21) Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36%

3 . Carlisle United - 80pts (+25) Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42%

4 . Mansfield Town - 76pts (+16) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51%