Mansfield Town are eighth in League Two following the latest round of matches, but they are well-placed with games in hand.

Supercomputer gives new Mansfield Town play-off prediction after rivals drop points at the weekend - plus where Salford City, Bradford City, Northampton Town and Carlisle United are expected to finish - picture gallery

Mansfield Town are still outside the play-off places after a weekend off.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
36 minutes ago

But their play-off hopes received a boost with Northampton Town, Bradford City, Sutton United, Barrow and Salford City all dropping points.

It leaves Stags having three games in hand on Salford and Stockport and two games in hand on Bradford and Northampton Town, ahead of tomorrow night’s huge Northampton v Stags fixture.

The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the top seven will shape up.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Stags news, here.

Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

1. Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27)

Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

Photo: Pete Norton:

Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36%

2. Stevenage - 81pts (+21)

Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36%

Photo: Pete Norton

Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42%

3. Carlisle United - 80pts (+25)

Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42%

Photo: Stu Forster

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51%

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+16)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51%

Photo: Chris Holloway

