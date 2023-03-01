News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are eighth in League Two following the latest round of matches.
Supercomputer delivers verdict on League Two's automatic promotion race as Mansfield Town, Salford City, Bradford City, Northampton Town, Carlisle United, Stockport County and Stevenage prepare to battle it out

It was another interesting night of action in League Two last night.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

Stevenage put their wobble behind them with a fine win at AFC Wimbledon, while Bradford City did their hopes no harm with a win at Gillingham.

Salford City dropped points at Barrow, while Northampton did the same with a 1-1 draw at Harrogate.

Crawley remain in the drop zone with a defeat at Tranmere Rovers.

Here’s how those results have influenced the supercomputer’s prediction on how League Two will finish.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+28)

Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

Photo: Pete Norton:

2. Stevenage - 82pts (+22)

Win the league: 14% Promotion chances: 69% Play-off chances: 30%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Carlisle United - 77pts (+22)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 48%

Photo: Stu Forster

4. Northampton Town - 77pts (+19)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 50%

Photo: Pete Norton

